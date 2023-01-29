Damar Hamlin gives update to fans via his social media

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin used social media Saturday to express his gratitude and appreciation for the support he has received in his recovery.

In the video, Hamlin posted to his Instagram account; Hamlin said it was important for him to wait to speak publicly while he's processing all he has been through.

He thanked the Bills training and medical staff as well as the the medical teams who treated him in both Cincinnati and Buffalo after his cardiac arrest during a game.

He also said how grateful he was for the love and support from his family and from Buffalo Bills fans.

Additionally, he said the kids who sent him letters and gifts during his recovery made his day, every day.

Hamlin also thanked those who donated to his "Chasing M's" Foundation; the donations added up to millions of dollars. He's so excited for the things those donations will allow him to do for kids across the country.

"While I'm so thankful to everybody, I know that it isn't enough just to be thankful. This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world. With God's guidance, I will continue to do wonderful and great things. I couldn't do this without any of the support and the love, and I can't wait to continue to take y'all on this journey with me."