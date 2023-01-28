Skip to Content
National-World
By ,
today at 11:05 AM
Published 11:13 AM

Pirates invade Florida for the Gasparilla Pirate Festival

TAMPA, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's all hands on deck in Tampa as pirates invade the city.

The annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival got underway in Tampa Saturday; a fully-rigged pirate ship and hundreds of other boats headed for the Tampa Convention Center.

When they arrive, the mayor will turn over the key to the city, and the Pirate Victory Parade will begin.

This year's parade will feature some 100 floats and five marching bands.

The parade has been a tradition in Tampa since 1904.

It's also considered to be the nation's third-largest parade behind Mardi Gras in New Orleans and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content