Pirates invade Florida for the Gasparilla Pirate Festival

TAMPA, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It's all hands on deck in Tampa as pirates invade the city.

The annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival got underway in Tampa Saturday; a fully-rigged pirate ship and hundreds of other boats headed for the Tampa Convention Center.

When they arrive, the mayor will turn over the key to the city, and the Pirate Victory Parade will begin.

This year's parade will feature some 100 floats and five marching bands.

The parade has been a tradition in Tampa since 1904.

It's also considered to be the nation's third-largest parade behind Mardi Gras in New Orleans and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.