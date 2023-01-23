Skip to Content
today at 11:54 AM
Published 12:16 PM

People hold rally in Madison to support abortion rights

MADISON, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hundreds of people attended the National Women's March in Madison. This is in support of reproductive health and a woman's right to an abortion.

A large crowd filled the streets of downtown Madison, lifting their voices.

The Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Health held a gathering to reflect on January 22.

Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. However, the Supreme Court overturned the ruling last year.

"Honestly, it just feels like common sense. I think the right is governing with fear right now; honestly trying to take us backwards," said Jennifer Knox, an attendee.

Not only did one mom march beside her two daughters, but she also says women need to lean on each other.

"It's nice for them to have myself there, so we kind of go through things together and talk through the emotions and things they might not be able to talk about with their friends. Or, myself with my friends so it's good to see they have some support and I also have the support," said Mari Howe, another attendee.

She teaches her daughters this: If you feel passionate about something, then speak up.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

