3G networks to shut down; thousands of devices may become obsolete

A certain group of Americans may be affected the most without switching to 5G

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The rise of 5G networks about to phase out 3G networks and older devices may become obsolete.

High-speed internet and phones will leave behind certain security systems, cars and medical devices.

AARP Founder and Executive Director Tom Kamber gives a warning, "Older Americans are most at risk from this transition because first of all they're the group that tends to hold onto devices a little bit longer."

Another tech expert says older Americans might be hesitant to switch devices or upgrade and may be left in the dark.

Obviously if they're using this type of phones, they're gonna be out completely. They're not gonna be able to use the old 2G and 3G technology," says Technology Expert and Founder of LAPC Networking Tino Perez.

It may be worth upgrading or at least checking through any devices using mobile data.

AT&T is cutting off 3G services in February and T-Mobile is planning to shut down their 3G network by July.