Actress Betty White dead at 99

American icon died just weeks before her 100th birthday

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Beloved actress and comedian Betty White died Friday morning, just weeks before she would have turned 100. Her birthday was on January 17th.

Over the course of her decades-long career, White won five Primetime Emmy awards. She began her entertainment career in 1939, but White is probably best known for her role as Rose Nylund on the hit comedy "Golden Girls," which aired between 1985 and 1992. She also played "Sue Ann Nivens" on the "Mary Tyler Moore" show, and won a Grammy in 2012.

