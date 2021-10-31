First Afghan refugees arrive in the United States

Many were forced to leave their homes, now they're settling in another country

R. I. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - About 250 refugees from Afghanistan have begun resettling in Rhode Island, among them are whole families.

One of these refugees is Armin Faqiry, who expresses, "It was a hell of a journey. To be honest with you. It was a chaotic moment when we were getting out of Kabul."

Many Afghans were forced to look for new homes after the Taliban rose to power.

"If I had not have been gotten out, my life would have been in danger," says Faqiry.

He, like many, had to leave behind their livelihoods and even some family members, although a resettlement program has helped with the process of moving to the United States.

"My life is going to be like a newborn baby here," Faqiry continued. "So I'm going to start crawling and start my new life and enroll my kids into school and enroll my myself to some, you know, good, good educational Institute."