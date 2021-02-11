Caught on Camera: Driver captures semi crashing into pileup
Weather-related wreck left eight dead
FORT WORTH, Tex. (KYMA, KECY) - New video has surfaced of a deadly pileup on a Texas highway.
It happened Thursday morning outside Fort Worth. A cold front turned the roadway into a sheet of ice. One driver captured the moment a big rig skidded right into the pileup in front of it.
The scene replayed itself over and over throughout the morning. Law enforcement says as many as 100 vehicles were involved.
The pileup left eight people dead, and sent dozens to the hospital with injuries of varying degrees.
It's expected to take hours for crews to reopen the highway again.
