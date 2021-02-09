Marty Schottenheimer, legendary NFL head coach, dies at 77

National-World

Marty Schottenheimer, a former NFL coach who led four teams to 200 regular season victories over more than two decades, has died. He was 77.

He passed away from Alzheimer’s disease, according to ESPN.

“Marty will rightfully be remembered as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, but his legacy extends far beyond his winning percentage,” Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “He was a passionate leader who cared deeply for his players and coaches, and his influence on the game can still be seen today on a number of coaching staffs around the league.”