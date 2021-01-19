Biden to be sworn in as president in unique ceremony

National-World

Inauguration to move forward amid pandemic and heightened security - Jay Gray reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States at noon on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be unlike any other, taking place in the middle of a pandemic, and with security at a level higher than any point in our nation's history.

For the last week, we've seen the show of force grow. The security perimeter now stretches for miles outside of the Capitol.

As the last wave of National Guard Troops move into Washington, we now know, about a dozen soldiers are moving out after an intensive background check. Officials stress, at this time they've found no Guard connection to any extremist groups.

"It's kind of emotional for me." said Biden.

With confirmation hearing underway for several key members of his cabinet, President-elect Biden left Delaware for D.C. He departed from a National Guard base named for his late son, Beau.

"I am honored, I'm truly honored to be your next president and Commander In Chief." he said.

The President-elect, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris paused Tuesday evening to honor the more than 400,000 victims of COVID-19. The ceremony held at the Lincoln Memorial reflection pond, at the end of a National Mall filled with flags.

"To heal we must remember and it's hard to remember…But that's how we heal." said Biden.

The crowds that usually gather for the inaugural kept away because of the virus, and security concerns. Though lawmakers from both parties insist, the ceremony will go on, just like it has for more than 200-years.

"Tomorrow President-elect Biden and Vice-president-elect Harris will be sworn in. We'll have a safe and successful inaugural right here on the west front of the Capitol." said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky).

Under the watchful eye of a security force, that we know now will stay in place through at least the end of the month.