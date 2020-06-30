Top Russian official responds to bounty allegations

National-World

Putin spokesman vehemently denies accusations - NBC's Keir Simmons has the exclusive interview

LONDON, U.K. (KYMA, KECY) - President Vladimir Putin's top spokesman denies accusations that Russian placed bounties on the heads of American soldiers serving in Afghanistan.

In an exclusive interview with NBC's Keir Simmons, Dmitry Peskov said it never happened, and he says, President Donald Trump's recent tweet citing a lack of credible intelligence absolves Russia of any blame.

Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!! https://t.co/cowOmP7T1S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

"Those statements. Indicate, indicate that those reports actually are were not so valuable and not so trustful, so that's why we better stick to those statements of the President of the United States." said Peskov.

Peskov goes on to use even more forceful language.



Simmons: "If Russia was paying money to reward members of the Taliban for the killing of American soldiers would you consider that to be an act of aggression by Russia, would you see that as as serious as that."



Peskov: "I wouldn't. I don't think that the situation is possible, ever....

You know maybe I can say it's a little bit rude but this is 100 percent bull, it's an undiplomatic thing but its bull."

Simmons: "Hmm that's strong Mr. Peskov."



Peskov: "It's as simple as that."

And this week, Russians are voting on whether to allow the Russian president to stand for election for 12 more years. It could mean 36 years of power for President Putin. Whatever America decides to do now could have long term consequences.

