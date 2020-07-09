Man gets slithering surprise on his front stoop

Skip to Content
OVERLAND PARK, Kans. (KYMA, KECY) - An alert from a video doorbell introduced a Kansas man to a slithering delivery.

Kyle Crane says he saw something strange Monday night when he checked out a motion alert from his front door. He opened the app to see a small head on his doorbell camera.

Crane says at first he thought it was a lizard. Then he stepped outside to get a closer look. That's when he discovered something truly unusual coiled around his doorbell.

"So I came outside to investigate and saw a four foot long, about four feet, rat snake just sitting on top of my ring doorbell, so I was pretty excited. I just watched him for a while, hung out and enjoyed his company, and the after that I just bagged him up and walked him down the road to the trail by the creek and let him go." said Crane.

