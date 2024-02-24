Ukraine reflects on ongoing conflict with Russia two years later

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - On Saturday, Ukraine is marking two years since Russia's full scale invasion. Leaders from several western countries are in the country's capital, Kyiv, to reinforce their support as fears grow that crucial U.S. military funding will come too late.

Just one day after Russian drone attacks killed at least three people in Ukraine's Odesa region, Ukraine's military says Russian forces attacked Ukraine again with missiles and drones overnight Friday, killing at least one.

"The situation on the battlefield remains extremely serious. President Putin’s aim to dominate Ukraine has not changed. And there are no indications that he is preparing for peace," said Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General.

This comes as foreign leaders gather in the Ukrainian capitol, alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to mark the second anniversary of Russia's full scale invasion.

"Today, unfortunately, each of us has someone to keep a moment of silence and honor the memory of. Together we bow our heads. 730 days of pain. But at the same time, 730 days of hope," Zelenskyy remarked.

"Your fight is our fight"

Zelensky says his country "will succeed."

"Your fight is our fight. You are fighting for your sovereignty, for your territory, for your language, for your culture. For your democracy. But also for our democracy," said Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

The western show of solidarity happening amid concerns about waning international support for Ukraine and a stalled aid package from the U.S.

"Without support of the United States, it's very difficult to survive. The question right now about the future, not just the future of Ukraine, future of democracy in the world," Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv.

The U.S. Senate passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill, which included $60 billion to support Ukraine, but - House Speaker Mike Johnson continues to resist calls for a quick vote on the aid package.