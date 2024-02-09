Marines killed identified in CH-53E mishap

Five Marines died in the CH-53E helicopter mishap that happened on February 6

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing has identified the five marines who died in the CH-53E helicopter mishap.

According to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, all five Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said during the mishap, the CH-53E and crew were conducting routine flight training.

Here are the identified Marines:

Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief.

Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief.

Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho, a CH-53E helicopter pilot.

Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, a CH-53E helicopter pilot.

Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan, a CH-53E helicopter pilot.

“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of HMH-361. “Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve. The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

This mishap is still under investigation.