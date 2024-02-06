MCAS Yuma Super Squadron Competition
The event is hosted by the Single Marine Program to bring units together
YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma hosted its annual Super Squadron Competition on base, hosted by the Single Marine Program (SMP).
The base said it's a day filled with events and friendly competition between the units aboard MCAS Yuma in order to strengthen the relationship between Marines and units.
The events for the competition included:
- Grappling
- Bench Press
- Humvee Pull
- Tug of War
- Basketball
- Giant Jousting
- Dizzy Izzy
- Dodgeball
- Tire Flip
- Archery Tag
- Go Cart