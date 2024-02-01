VMFA 214 Change of Command

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station Yuma had a Change of Command Ceremony for the VMFA 214 Black Sheep squadron on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher J. Kelly passed the command to Lt. Col. Robert F. Guyette over the squadron.

“The biggest aspect and the most memorable thing that I’m going to take away from my time here is the team that we built starting from scratch with no airplanes and middle maintainers and qualifications to where we are now as a fully operational fighter squadron,” said Lt. Col. Kelly, who reflected on his time as the commanding officer of the squadron.

The change of command ceremony takes place every two to three years.

Lt. Col. Guyette shared what becoming the commanding officer means to him.

“The black sheep have accomplished a lot over the last eighty years or so in the Marine Corps and so to step into this position and be on this team it’s humbling and it’s also exciting at the same time,” expressed Lt. Col. Guyette.

Lt. Col. Kelly has some advice for his successor.

“Come in with an open mind be ready for anything there’s lots of curve balls that get thrown at you, he’s got a great team he’s got a great support structure and listen to the people below you that are guiding you along the way and have fun most importantly,” said Lt. Col. Kelly.

Lt. Col. Guyette hopes to sustain and continue to build the culture that Lt. Col. Kelly has built over the last two years.