Lt. Col. Reinoehl receives award during retirement ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Robert G. Reinoehl received an award during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

Reinoehl retired in late August after more than 20 years of service in the Marine Corps.

He was raised in Thousand Oaks, California, and was designated a naval aviator in May of 2006.

He was stationed at MCAS Yuma beginning in 2020.

From July 2020 to July 2022, he was assigned duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Yuma Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron.

From everyone here at KYMA, thank you for your service.

To read more about Lt. Col. Reinoehl, a PDF is attached below with pictures and more detailed information.

LtCol-Reinoehl-RetirementDownload
