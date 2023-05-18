U.S. Army demonstrates new aviation technologies with other countries

The Yuma Proving Ground hosted the Experimental Demonstration Gateway Event (EDGE) 23 that focuses on new tactics and connecting with international partners

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The EDGE 23 took place on Yuma Proving Ground (YPG).

Army Futures Command's Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team kicked it off to access new tactics, technologies and coordinate with more than 32 inter-service organizations and 11 different countries.

Six countries participated in the event and five observed.

Some of the participating countries include: Germany, France, Italy, and Canada.

Thursday was the final day after weeks of experimenting with different aviation technologies.

Colonel Jason Fryman, Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team's Chief of Staff says it's really about transformational capabilities.

"As well as those mutually beneficial partnerships and allies and relationship building that is taking place out here," said Colonel Fryman. "And to build that integrated deterrence capability that supports our national defense strategy."

The primary goal of the event is to look at and achieve interoperability changes.

Colonel Fryman said not all information is being shared with one another but it's important for them to be integrated.

"There's multiple service agencies, so it's not just Army that's out here and again all 11 countries that are out here, the participants and observers are really to build us to figure out the technologies we're looking at as well as the technologies that they're looking at," said Colonel Fryman. "To ensure at least on a networking capability, that interconnectivity to ensure we can shoot, move and communicate with each other in a complex environment."

Over 80 different aviation technologies were experimented and there were 25 different type of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

"That digital messaging all the way through to a call for fire is what we've been trying to get after here," said Colonel Fryman.

Each country tested new equipment and adjusted defaults in real time.

"So that technology advancement is really us being able to and again it's experimentation out here right? It's to try to find what makes most sense suited to the future concepts that we're looking at and the way we need those technologies to mature and advance into programs for the military," explained Colonel Fryman.

Four UH-60 Black Hawks scaled the area treating YPG as a battlefield, conducting a multi-national air assault mission, testing sensors.

"We know that we are not going to take on our adversaries alone," said Colonel Fryman.

Colonel Patrick McFall, YPG Commander said YPG is a premiere testing range.

"You don't come to the YPG just because it's YPG. You come because of the great workforce we have, the land we have, the air space we have, the resources we have," said Colonel McFall.

He adds that one of his top priorities is to make sure they are modernizing with the technology.

"Don’t need new people. We got the best people. We have an awesome culture, but I want to make sure we are moving forward with the Army of 2030," continued Colonel McFall.

This is the third EDGE event and the first time it's come to YPG.

Major General Walter Rugen, Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team's Director referred to YPG as the "crown jewel" and they plan on coming back to this location for future testing.

He says this was a tremendous exercise and the flexibility and ability to hand it off was done very well.

This demonstration is one of many ways the U.S. Army is preparing for the future of war fighting.