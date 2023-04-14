Marine Corps training for natural disaster

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you saw helicopters landing at the Kiwanis Park of Yuma Friday afternoon, don't worry it's all part of a drill.

The U.S. Marine Corps is simulating humanitarian assistance.

The goal of this exercise is readiness training should they ever be called on for help.

"So, the Marine Corps has four deployed MAGTFs all over the world so at any point there is a natural disaster or a host nation need assistance and the marine corps is in the area, the marine corps will be called and this something they be asked to participate in," said U.S. Marines Major Danny Loyco.

As part of the humanitarian assistance, U.S. Marine Corps take food and medical assistance to countries in need or rescue people in cases of disaster.

