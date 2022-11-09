Combat Wounded Wall of Honor seeking Purple Heart recipients

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Legion Family at Floyd G. Jefferson Post 56 wants to recognize Combat Wounded Veterans with a place of distinction within the walls of the Post.

For further context, the Wall of Honor is in place and everyone can come honor the Combat Wounded Veterans.

At the same time, the invitees can provide information on the Purple Heart recipients so that the Post can acknowledge their sacrifice and service.

Overall, there are 21 Purple Heart plaques on display to honor those who served in WWII, Vietnam and other wars.

If you want to provide information, then email AL56yuma@gmail.com or call (928) 200-9142 and they will send out the form.