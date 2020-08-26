Col. Ben Patrick McFall taking the reigns at YPG

Military

Yuma Proving Ground welcomes new commander.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Coronavirus didn't stop Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) from welcoming its newest commander, Colonel Ben Patrick McFall III.

He’s a first-timer in Yuma, still taking in the beauty of the desert landscape and adjusting to the extreme temps.

Col. McFall says he’s excited for the next three years as commander of YPG.

After taking over the reins in July, the Tennessee native picked up exactly where outgoing Commander Ross poppenberger left off.

Col. McFall is continuing the Highway 95 expansion project, saying, “I think that’s important to the safety of our workforce, especially when we get through the winter months when it gets darker and the farming industry picks up.”

He's also actively furthering YPG's and the community’s navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Wearing our masks, I know it's hot but it’s wearing our masks. It’s accountability to each other,” McFall said.

And of course, the main task at hand, prioritizing the modernization of the U.S. Army.

Following the footsteps of his father, Col. McFall says its always been in his heart to serve, whether that’s his 23 years on duty or in the community.

“YPG just can't be by itself. YPG is Yuma, and Yuma is YPG. We’re all important to each other.”