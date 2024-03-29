Good Friday commemorations

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Churches in San Luis, Mexico held special events today as part of Holy Week and Good Friday.

Kids of the Immaculate Conception Church had a theater play about the passion of Christ.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church goers took to the streets to pray the rosary as a way to renew their faith.

"Everyone experiences the meaning of the cross and we need to share it because if carry it with Jesus by our side is better because we feel his sacrifice," said Ramon Tapia, Immaculate Conception Church priest.

Many local churches will have different events to celebrate the end of Holy Week on Easter Sunday.