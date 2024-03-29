Skip to Content
Mexico

Good Friday commemorations

KYMA
By
today at 1:29 PM
Published 3:52 PM

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Churches in San Luis, Mexico held special events today as part of Holy Week and Good Friday. 

Kids of the Immaculate Conception Church had a theater play about the passion of Christ. 

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church goers took to the streets to pray the rosary as a way to renew their faith.

"Everyone experiences the meaning of the cross and we need to share it because if carry it with Jesus by our side is better because we feel his sacrifice," said Ramon Tapia, Immaculate Conception Church priest.

Many local churches will have different events to celebrate the end of Holy Week on Easter Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content