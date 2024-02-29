Projects to boost economy and tourism

GULF OF SANTA CLARA, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - The Gulf of Santa Clara in Sonora, Mexico received infrastructure funding for two projects to boost the area's economy.

Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo was in Sonora on Wednesday surveying the projects.

The first is a facelift for the highway from San Luis to El Golfo and Rocky Point.

The second project is the construction of a wastewater treatment plant.

"These two projects are very important and they are part of the 115 projects that will benefit 19 cities across the state," stated Sonora, Mexico Governor Alfonso Durazo.

The highway reconstruction project is expected to be completed by April.

The wastewater plant project will be ongoing until next year.