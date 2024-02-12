No damage from earthquake in Mexicali

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican authorities began carrying out inspections in public offices and hospitals after the earthquake.

So far no damage has been reported.

But the governor of Baja California ordered the suspension of all schools on Monday so those buildings can also be checked.

“After the earthquake, 182 aftershocks of lower intensity have been reported. All of these earth tremors have been reported across the border. After having checked all the public offices, hospitals, and schools, no structural damage or injured people have been reported by the earthquakes.," explained Captain René Rosado, Mexicali Civil Protection.

