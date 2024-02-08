Unidentified bodies found in Mexicali

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Another makeshift grave was found in Mexicali with the remains of four people inside.

The remains were found next to a dirt road close to several schools and hospitals.

A volunteer search group made the discovery last week.

"We are doing genetic tests on the corpses that are already in bones, it is estimated that they were buried for a little over a year, which has been difficult to identify, however so far we do not have any indication that they are a person reported missing in the state," stated Rafael Orozco, Baja California Prosecutor.

The Baja California Coroner's Office said three of the victims were men and one was a woman.

They believe the ages range from 20 to 50 years old.

An exact cause of death may never be known.