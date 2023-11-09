Police investigating child’s death

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - A school district in Mexicali and police are investigating the death of a child who may have been bullied.

Damian Gonzalez was a sixth grade student.

His father said the boy was pushed by a schoolmate late last month.

The father said it took three hours for the school to notify him of the incident.

The child was hospitalized for almost a week in critical condition before he died last Sunday.

“After the hit, my son started but the teacher did nothing, his classmates told the teachers that he felt bad, that's when they sent him to the office but until 3 hours later they told me that he had been hit, the school says that It was an accident but the children are witnesses that it was not like that, my son suffered bullying like other children,” said Martin Gonzalez, father of child.

Police say the school didn’t follow property safety protocols which is to first call 911 when a child is severely injured.

The teacher and principal are suspended while the investigation continues.