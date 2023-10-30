Donations being collected for those affected by Hurricane Otis

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - Thousands of people from the Mexican State of Guerrero lost everything due to Hurricane "Otis" last week.

You can help some of the victims get back on their feet and offer a helping hand.

Food donations along with water and other supplies are being accepted at the Collection Center located at the San Luis, Mexico City Hall.

The city hall is located at Benito Juarez Avenue and 4th Street in San Luis, Mexico.

"If you are able to donate anything, believe me, our brothers and sisters from Guerrero will be very thankful because they need our help," stated Ricardo Trigo, Emergency Services Director.

The collecting center will be open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. all week long.