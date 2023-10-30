Skip to Content
Mexico

Donations being collected for those affected by Hurricane Otis

KYMA
By
today at 3:01 PM
Published 2:57 PM

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - Thousands of people from the Mexican State of Guerrero lost everything due to Hurricane "Otis" last week.

You can help some of the victims get back on their feet and offer a helping hand.

Food donations along with water and other supplies are being accepted at the Collection Center located at the San Luis, Mexico City Hall.

The city hall is located at Benito Juarez Avenue and 4th Street in San Luis, Mexico.

"If you are able to donate anything, believe me, our brothers and sisters from Guerrero will be very thankful because they need our help," stated Ricardo Trigo, Emergency Services Director.

The collecting center will be open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. all week long.

Article Topic Follows: Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content