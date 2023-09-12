Cartels using clandestine graves

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Criminal groups in Baja California, and Sonora, Mexico are using clandestine (or secret) graves to bury their victims and make them disappear.

But search groups along with Mexican authorities are uncovering these makeshift graves leading to several findings in the last couple of months.

More than 20 bodies have been found in graves in Mexicali Valley near San Luis, Mexico.

This graveyard was located at Colonia Miguel Aleman, a few feet from the Colorado River.

The bodies were found by the families of several missing people along with the Baja California District Attorney’s Office.

14 of them were found this past July.

"We have released five bodies to their families which we identified. It’s up to the district attorney’s office whether we can release the bodies to their families," stated Cesar Gonzalez, Mexicali Coroner's Office Director.

"Obviously, at that moment, we can’t specify if the cause of death is related to crime groups but it’s dangerous to keep them in those areas," said Maria Elena Andrade, Baja California District Attorney.

Not all of the victims are men.

"Yes, there are women. All the bodies have different causes of death. Some of them gunshot wounds, stabbed, head injuries and others we couldn’t find the cause of death," said Cesar Gonzalez.

The Baja California District Attorney said there’s a possibility to find more clandestine graves within the Mexicali Valley.

Meanwhile, the search groups will continue looking for their loved ones until they find them all.