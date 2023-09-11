Skip to Content
Two people and police officer dead after shooting in San Luis, Mexico

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - One police officer in San Luis, Mexico is dead after authorities say he was killed by a drug cartel.

According to Radio Patrulla, police were in a shootout last Thursday where they shot two people to death and injured another.

One officer was also injured.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop.

The following day, Radio Patrulla said hitmen took revenge by killing Officer Esteban Santiago Ramirez.

He had served as an officer for 20 years.

So far no suspects are behind bars.

