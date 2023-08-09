Mexican National Guard cracking down on violence

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - The mayor of San Luis, Mexico hopes the addition of Mexican National Guard troops helps keep the area safe.

We recently reported that 1,500 National Guard troops arrived in Mexico and San Luis, Mexico this weekend.

The mayor said he hopes this helps the fight against drug cartels.

"The more troops we have it be better. We thank the federal government for sending these 1,500 troops. I don't know for how long they will stay but the more troops we have it will be better," said San Luis Mayor Santos Gonzalez.

San Luis' city mayor said he will keep working together with the federal and state governments to have a safer city.