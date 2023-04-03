Fans enjoy San Felipe 250 competition

SAN FELIPE, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Racers from 13 countries including the U.S. competed in the 2023 San Felipe 250 this past weekend.

It's the first of four races of the Score International Series.

Nearly 300 teams in categories from motorcycles to trophy trucks were part of the San Felipe 250 bringing joy to the off-road racing fans and a boost to the economy of San Felipe.

Thousands of people gathered along the San Felipe 250 course, which according to the racers was a tough one even with organizers making last-minute changes.

"Course was good, very short, a little bit shorter this year and very mentally it was good, very very rocky. A lot of the sand was washed away so there was a lot of rocks," Luke McMillin, San Felipe 250 Champion said.

In the main categories, Ciaran Naran's 3X bike was the fastest with a time of six hours and 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the fastest trophy truck was the one driven by Luke McMillin who had a time of four hours and 29 minutes.

Followed by Alan Ampudia stopping the timer at four hours and 36 minutes.

Both drivers were satisfied with their results.

"Key for victory in Baja is always keep moving, no problems, so big shoutout to my team. No problems, no flat tires, my co-rider Jason Dunken did an amazing job keeping us moving, carrying momentum," said McMillin.

"We're good here in San Felipe, we're in second place. It was a tough day for our bodies but very happy with our new truck. It was really good, only one flat tire. We lost a lot time with that but other than that it was fun. We're happy to be here, see you in Ensenada," said Alan Ampudia, San Felipe 250 Trophy Truck second place.

As for San Felipe city leaders, they hope this race brought a major economic boost like last year.

"We are doing the same strategy as last year in which we had an economic boost of $12 million during the San Felipe 250," said Jose Luis Dagnino, San Felipe City Council President.

The next race in the Score Series will be the Baja 500 in Ensenada, Baja California in June.