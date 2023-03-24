Two killed and five injured in drive-by shooting

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people dead and five were injured after a drive-by shooting in San Luis, Mexico.

The shooting happened on Carlos Calles Street right next to the border wall Thursday night.

Police say the suspects shot two men who were outside a house, killing one of them.

A 70-year-old woman who was sleeping inside the home was also shot and killed.

One person who knew the victim said she was nice to everyone.

"She was a friend of mine for many years she used to come and say hi... no she was in peace she used to pass by and said hi to me," said Juana Cuevas, victim's friend.

Police say the shooting was tied to human smuggling and believe the woman was killed by accident.

The case is still under investigation.