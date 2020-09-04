Mammoth remains unearthed near Mexico City

Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Hundreds of prehistorical animal skeletons of have been discovered at an airport construction site north of Mexico City.

They include at least 200 skeletons of mammoths, as well as about five horses and twenty-five camels, with more to come.

Mammoth bones found in Mexico

The archaeologists say the monumental find may also help solve the mystery of the creatures' extinction.

These findings are just one of many skeletons discovered over the years in South Dakota, the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, and Siberia, to name a few. None of the finds were as big as this one.

Experts say there were signs the lumbering mammoths may have been butchered by early humans somewhere between 10,000 - 20,000 years ago. The discovery of the skeletons may slow down, but not stop work on the new airport which is due to be finished in 2022.