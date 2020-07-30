Fires increase in Mexicali this summer

Mexico

MEXICALI, B.C. Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - House fires have increased by 50 percent in Mexicali this summer, mainly due to faulty electrical connections.

Ruben Osuna, the director of the Mexicali Fire Department, said firefighters respond to almost 70 fires daily.

Osuna said this month alone they responded to more than 40 house fires, the majority caused by faulty air conditioners or electric malfunctions due to faulty connections.

Osuna also said gas tanks have caused some of the fires, due to poor maintenance and age.

Car fires have also increased this year by 15 percent, mainly tied to short circuiting issues.