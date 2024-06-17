Skip to Content
Local News

Reaction to the local thrift store fire from over the weekend

KYMA
By ,
today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:27 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out outside a local thrift store in the Foothills on Saturday.

The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) was on scene at the Hands Extended Thrift Store, located in the area of S. Frontage Road, where the fire occurred.

The store issued a statement on Facebook saying, "There was a fire outside the back of the store...I want the community to know that no one was hurt and that as soon as we get everything cleaned up, we will be back open. All we need is your prayers and if you have time to help us do a little cleanup when this thing is all out. We love our community and we know you love us."

According to the store's Facebook post, the store says they will be closed until further notice due to the fire.

News 11's Manoah Tuiasosopo will have local reaction later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content