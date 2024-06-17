Reaction to the local thrift store fire from over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out outside a local thrift store in the Foothills on Saturday.

The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) was on scene at the Hands Extended Thrift Store, located in the area of S. Frontage Road, where the fire occurred.

The store issued a statement on Facebook saying, "There was a fire outside the back of the store...I want the community to know that no one was hurt and that as soon as we get everything cleaned up, we will be back open. All we need is your prayers and if you have time to help us do a little cleanup when this thing is all out. We love our community and we know you love us."

According to the store's Facebook post, the store says they will be closed until further notice due to the fire.

News 11's Manoah Tuiasosopo will have local reaction later this evening.