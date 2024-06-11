Skip to Content
Former YPD officer charged with sexual misconduct may soon face trial

By ,
today at 5:50 AM
Published 5:58 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former Yuma police officer charged in a sexual misconduct case may soon finally face trial after being arrested more than five years ago.

42-year-old Bobby Anthony Garcia is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a high school student.

Police arrested Garcia back in December of 2019 after an eight-month investigation. He's currently facing 47 felony charges.

On Monday, trial setting was ordered by Judge Roger Nelson which will begin next February.

The state requested nine weeks for this trial due to the nature of this case. Jury selection will take place February 19, 2025.

Garcia will still be in custody while he awaits trial.

