YCSO issues heat warning for the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is issuing a heat warning as dangerously hot temperatures are underway.

YCSO says pets, children and elderly people are at greater risk of deadly heat exposure going unnoticed, and are encouraging everyone to stay hydrated, do not leave vehicles unattended with children and pets, and check on your elderly neighbors.

YCSO is offering the following safety tips to prevent heat-associated illness:

Drink water before you get thirsty to prevent dehydration.

Don’t rely on fans as your primary source of cooling once the temperature gets higher than 90 degrees.

Come indoors frequently to an air-conditioned location to cool your core body temperature.

Wear lightweight clothes.

Seek medical care immediately if you have, or someone you know, has symptoms of heat-associated illness like muscle cramps, headaches, vomiting, confusion, no longer sweating, and rapid heart rate.

In addition, YCSO is offering a free telephone reassurance program called "Are You Ok?," which is available for all senior and disabled citizens to ensure "daily contact with subscribers that live alone and may not have a family member living locally that can check on them daily."

To learn more about the program, and if anyone finds themselves in need of water or a cool-resting area, see attached files.