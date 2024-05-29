Thunderbirds and Roadrunners art exhibit to open at Yuma Art Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new art exhibition will be on display at the Yuma Art Center titled 'Thunderbirds and Roadrunners.'

The exhibit will feature art from two artists with special ties to Yuma.

One is Joe David, who came to Yuma in the 1950s and specializes in traditional art styles from his tribal heritage.

The other is Francesco Siqueiros, who grew up in Mexicali, specializes in modern-style artwork, and owns a fine art publishing company.

The exhibit will feature rare and abstract paintings, sculptures, and drawings.

Francesco Siqueiros said, "The exhibition is dedicated to the people of Yuma."

"From a farther away place and they might not have the opportunities to see and the quality of it," added Joe David.

The exhibit will be open from May 31 through August 31 at the Yuma Art Center.

There will be a reception for the grand opening on Friday at 6 p.m. with live music and refreshments.