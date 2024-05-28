Crossroads Mission boat sale for charity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is selling a boat for you to sail away this summer all while helping a good cause.

Crossroads Mission said the boat is at its thrift store.

The funding from the 23-foot 1996 Willcraft will be used for the shelter's needs.

"The from this sell will help us to purchase equipment that we need for the Mission to supported," said John Kinnel, Crossroads Mission store manager.

To find more details about the boat, you can go to the Crossroad Mission Thrift Store on 8th Street and 5th Avenue in Yuma.