Skip to Content
Local News

Crossroads Mission boat sale for charity

KYMA
By
today at 2:23 PM
Published 3:09 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is selling a boat for you to sail away this summer all while helping a good cause.

Crossroads Mission said the boat is at its thrift store.

The funding from the 23-foot 1996 Willcraft will be used for the shelter's needs.

"The from this sell will help us to purchase equipment that we need for the Mission to supported," said John Kinnel, Crossroads Mission store manager.

To find more details about the boat, you can go to the Crossroad Mission Thrift Store on 8th Street and 5th Avenue in Yuma.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content