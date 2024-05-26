Local furniture store donates La-Z-Boy to Veteran ahead of Memorial Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Houston's Yuma Furniture presented a La-Z-Boy lift chair to a local Veteran Sunday morning. Dale Ogren is the recipient of the recliner and is supported by Right Turn for Yuma Veterans, a transitional housing program for homeless or at-risk of being homeless Veterans. Ogren says he served as a pathfinder in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971. He was recently left unable to walk after undergoing hip replacement surgery and having both knees replaced. The presentation took place at 11:00 a.m. at Houston's Yuma Furniture near 32nd Street and Avenue B.

