Yuma man charged with murdering his father being evaluated by doctor

today at 2:42 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man charged with murdering his own father last year will now have to go through a mental health evaluation.

37-year-old Luis Cano was supposed to have his jury trial date set at Wednesday's hearing. However, both the defense and prosecution agreed he should undergo the mental evaluation before that happens.

The doctor will evaluate Cano's mental health as well as how much of a danger he could be to society.

Cano was charged on May 22, 2023 with one count of first-degree murder per domestic violence. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) identified the victim as 73-year-old Urbano Cano.

Cano will be back in court on June 26 for a status hearing.

