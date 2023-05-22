Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 7:57 PM
Published 8:00 PM

Son accused of murdering his father formally charged

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man arrested for allegedly killing his own father was formally charged today in court.

36-year-old Luis Cano now has one count of first-degree murder per domestic violence.

He still has a bond of $1 million.

Yuma police identified the victim as 63-year-old Urbano Cano.

Cano was found by the Yuma Police Department Wednesday evening unresponsive at an apartment complex near Fry's Food Store on 24th Street.

Cano is scheduled to be back in court on Friday, May 26.

Chennell Ramos

