Traffic restricted on Magnolia Avenue after officer-involved shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said there was an officer-involved shooting Friday morning and one suspect was taken to the hospital.

South and northbound traffic is restricted on Magnolia Avenue between 9th Street and 11th Street due to police investigating.

Yuma police said officers responded to the area of Magnolia Avenue and 10th Street about a disturbance.

According to YPD, officers discharged their firearms and immediately provided emergency aid to the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

YPD said the Yuma Regional Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the situation.

Yuma police said no injuries to the officers or other community members were reported.

YPD said they will provide an update.

If you or anyone has information on this case, contact YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.