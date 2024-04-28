Rural Metro Fire Department holds grand opening of fire station in the Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) held a grand opening ceremony on Sunday of their new fire station in the Foothills.

The ceremony, which started at 10:00am, took place at Fire Station 10, located at 12535 South Foothills Blvd, where RMFD offered those who attend a tour of the station.

They also provided hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and drinks, such as water and pop, to the attendees.

The Fire Chief for Rural Metro Yuma, Melissa Hilpert, shares one reason why Station 10 was necessary for the Foothills.

"Well, the Foothills has grown tremendously over the past, really, couple of decades, but in the last three or four years, or so, it's grown exponentially, and so, we recognize that there was a need for additional resources out [in the Foothills], and, you know, the station really kind of fills that gap." Melissa Hilpert, Fire Chief for Rural Metro Yuma

According to RMFD, Station 10 will also improve and increase access to care to the Foothills and the surrounding communities.

The ceremony lasted until 2:00pm.