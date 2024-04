YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man, 36-year-old Matthew David Lillie, is appearing in court on Wednesday.

Lillie was previously charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor known to Lillie; the alleged abuse occurred between 2019 and 2023.

Lillie was arrested on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, near the area of 39th Street and Pico Avenue.

KYMA will keep updated on this story.