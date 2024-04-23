YPD to host 2024 Teen Police Academy this summer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is hosting the 2024 Teen Police Academy, and is now accepting applications.

In a press release, the academy, starting from June 24 to June 27 and from July 8 to July 11, is to educate Yuma teens about the daily operations of YPD.

In addition, YPD says they will give those who participate in the academy some "hands on" instructions on various topics related to police work.

YPD also shared the following classes participants will take during the four days:

Daily police procedures

Building searches

Decision making scenarios

K9 demonstration,

Crime Scene processing

Narcotics

Gangs

Animal Control

Driving Under the Influence and Traffic Laws

Furthermore, the academy will be divided into two separate groups:

The first academy for teens ranging from 13- to 15-years-old will start their class on Monday June 24 and will go until Thursday, June 27, with graduation being held on the last day.

The second academy for teens ranging from 16- to 18-years-old will start their class on Monday, July 8 and will go until Thursday, July 11, with graduation being held on the last day.

Classes will go from 7:00am to 3:00pm and will take place YPD, located at 1500 S. 1st Avenue, and at the Public Safety Training Facility, located at 3575 S. Avenue 4E.

To register to participate in the academy, read the press release below.