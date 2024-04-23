Skip to Content
Local News

Fraternal Order of Police to host 47th Annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Services

KYMA
By
today at 10:38 AM
Published 10:54 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has announced that the Fraternal Order of Police-Yuma Lodge #24 will host the 47th Annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Services next month.

In a press release, the service will take place on May 15 at the Fallen Officer Monument, located at Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, 1700 E. 8th Street, at 7:00pm.

The press release says the event is a time to honor and remember the dedicated law enforcement professionals for their sacrifices "in making the Yuma area a safer place to live."

If anyone needs any information on the event, contact Sgt. Johnny Vidrio at (928) 373-4753 or email johnny.vidrio@yumaaz.gov.

Annual-Law-Enforcement-Memorial-2024Download

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content