Fraternal Order of Police to host 47th Annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Services

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has announced that the Fraternal Order of Police-Yuma Lodge #24 will host the 47th Annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Services next month.

In a press release, the service will take place on May 15 at the Fallen Officer Monument, located at Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, 1700 E. 8th Street, at 7:00pm.

The press release says the event is a time to honor and remember the dedicated law enforcement professionals for their sacrifices "in making the Yuma area a safer place to live."

If anyone needs any information on the event, contact Sgt. Johnny Vidrio at (928) 373-4753 or email johnny.vidrio@yumaaz.gov.