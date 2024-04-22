MCAS Yuma to participate in Exercise Semper Durus 2024

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma announced it is scheduled to conduct an antiterrorism/force protection exercise from Monday, April 22, through Friday, April 26.

Marine Corps Installations - West including Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, MCAS Miramar, MCAS Yuma, and Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow will be participating in the exercise.

According to MCAS Yuma, Exercise Semper Durus 2024 reinforces and strengthens the installation’s crisis response and emergency operations capabilities.

It also validates the ability to support Fleet Marine Forces, tenant commands, and installation populations in response to a crisis.

The exercise is designed to test the installation staff, and its ability to conduct command and control.

And to also support the deployment of forces against a near-peer adversary while incorporating AT/FP all-hazard operations, said MCAS Yuma.

MCAS Yuma said the exercise challenges the systems and standard operating procedures that support the

deployment of forces while improving installation capabilities to respond to and recover from

threats.

MCAS Yuma also mentioned that base patrons and local communities near the installations may see increased security measures and/or the presence of force protection personnel operating on the base during the exercise.

For more information, visit the MCAS Yuma website or call (928) 269-5728.