Cocopah Indian Tribe hosts Cocopah Earth Day Festival

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cocopah Indian Tribe hosted the First Cocopah Earth Day Festival Saturday morning.

The festival started at 10:00am over in the Gathering Grounds West Cocopah Reservation, near the Cocopah Community Center.

Jen Alspach, the Environmental Protection Office Director, shares the importance of an event like the festival:

"I think that, you know, all of us here in this place that we live, in the Desert Southwest, we're all here and we're all connected to our environment in one way or another...To the river, the [agriculture] industry is huge in this community, so we have, really, so much to celebrate, you know, our environment, the river, just our location and what a great environment we do have to share together and just to appreciate it."

There were live bands, activity booths, food and even an archery booth for those who attend. Local organizations also particapated in the festival.

The festival went until 3:00pm.