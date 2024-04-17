Yuma City Council to vote on wastewater local limits changes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday night, the Yuma City Council will vote on approving wastewater local limits that industrial users can discharge into the sewer system.

This has already been approved by both the state and the Water Sewer Commission, but the city just needs the approval of the council.

The last time the limit was updated was over three years ago.

Christopher Grant, the Water Quality and Compliance Manager, explains how it works.

"Our goal is to make sure that there's no pollutants that pass through the wastewater plant, so we want to make sure we know what's coming up to the front porch, front door to the wastewater plant, and make sure that we have the capacity to treat that," Grant said.

We'll update you with the council’s final decision tonight at 10.