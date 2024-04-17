Skip to Content
Local News

Yuma City Council to vote on wastewater local limits changes

By ,
today at 3:27 PM
Published 4:05 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday night, the Yuma City Council will vote on approving wastewater local limits that industrial users can discharge into the sewer system.

This has already been approved by both the state and the Water Sewer Commission, but the city just needs the approval of the council.

The last time the limit was updated was over three years ago.

Christopher Grant, the Water Quality and Compliance Manager, explains how it works. 

"Our goal is to make sure that there's no pollutants that pass through the wastewater plant, so we want to make sure we know what's coming up to the front porch, front door to the wastewater plant, and make sure that we have the capacity to treat that," Grant said.

We'll update you with the council’s final decision tonight at 10.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content