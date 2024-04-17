YPD issues level 2 sex offender notification

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is notifying the community that David Robert Hannah, 38, is residing the 6500 block of East Telegraph Street in Yuma.

YPD describes Hannah as six-feet, one-inch, 202 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Back in 2020, YPD says Hannah was a school teacher at the time when he began an online conversation with one of his minor students. The conversation was then reported to authorities.

YPD says as they continued the conversation, "Hannah eventually turned the conversation sexual, and he arranged to pick up the minor for the purpose of having sex."

YPD further says on September 2, 2021, Hannah plead guilty to Attempted Sexual Conduct with a minor and Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation.

Hannah is a level 2 sex offender, and is considered a medium risk to reoffend, according to YPD.

YPD says, "It has been reported to the Yuma Police Department that the convicted sex offender in this notification is living in your area," and is releasing the information as per a belief "that an informed community is a safer community."